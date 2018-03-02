NYT: Donald Trump Asked Gen. John Kelly to Help Force Out Ivanka, Jared

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reports that President Donald Trump has privately asked Gen. John Kelly to help move his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner out of the White House.

According to the report:

Privately, some aides have expressed frustration that Mr. Kushner and his wife, the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, have remained at the White House, despite Mr. Trump at times saying they never should have come to the White House and should leave. Yet aides also noted that Mr. Trump has told the couple that they should keep serving in their roles, even as he has privately asked Mr. Kelly for his help in moving them out.

Publicly, Trump has defended the couple amidst growing press scrutiny about their activities at the White House.

“Jared’s done an outstanding job. I think he’s been treated very unfairly. He’s a high-quality person. He works for nothing, just so you know. Nobody ever reports that, but he gets zero,” Trump said during a press conference last week. “He doesn’t get a salary, nor does Ivanka.”