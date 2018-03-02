Orrin Hatch: Obamacare Supporters Are the ‘Stupidest, Dumbass People I’ve Ever Met’

Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT) claimed during a speech on Thursday that Obamacare supporters are the “stupidest, dumbass people I’ve ever met.”

Hatch said during a speech at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) on Thursday, “[We] finally did away with the individual mandate tax that was established under that wonderful bill called Obamacare. Now, if you didn’t catch on, I was being very sarcastic. That was the stupidest, dumbass bill that I’ve ever seen.”

President Donald Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December, which repealed Obamacare’s individual mandate to purchase health insurance.

Hatch continued, “Some of you may have loved it. If you do, you are one of the stupidest, dumbass people I’ve ever met. There are a lot of them up there on Capitol Hill from time to time.”

The Senate Finance chairman also called Obamacare one of the most “regressive taxes,” particularly because lower-income Americans were “paying most of the freight.”

Sen. Hatch argued that the repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate serves as a significant first step towards repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Nearly 80 percent of Republicans continue to oppose Obamacare, according to a recent poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Breitbart News reported that 80 percent of Americans who pay the Obamacare individual mandate fine make less than $50,000 per year.

President Donald Trump argued last week that “Piece by piece by piece, Obamacare is being wiped out!”