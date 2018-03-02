PHOTOS: President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend Billy Graham’s Funeral

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the funeral service for evangelical icon Billy Graham on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mrs. Trump wore a traditional black Christian Dior bar suit with matching black Manolo Blahnik stilettos, a favorite of the First Lady’s, and dark black chunky sunglasses to the funeral. Mrs. Trump and the president joined Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence for the funeral service.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 2, 2018, to attend the funeral of Reverend Billy Graham. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, and wife Karen Pence arrive ahead of a funeral service at the Billy Graham Library for the Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump listen to a sermon during a funeral service at the Billy Graham Library for the Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence arrive at the funeral of Reverend Billy Graham in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.