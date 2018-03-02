Shooting at Central Michigan University: Two Reportedly Killed, Suspect at Large

Two people reportedly shot and killed at Central Michigan University on Friday morning, and the suspect is at large.

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m. (EST) – Central Michigan University police report that the two deceased individuals were not students. They believe the shooting was not school-related, but an outgrowth of a domestic issue. The suspect is still at large.

CBS News describes the suspect as a black male, 19 years old, “wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie.”

He is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting allegedly occurred “in the 4th floor area” at CMU’s Campbell Hall:

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Mt. Pleasant Police are warning people not to approach the suspect if they see him. Rather, they are instructing everyone to call 911 immediately if they spot him.

USA Today reports that police believe the suspect is still on campus.

