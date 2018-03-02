Former Breitbart News Executive Chairman and White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon is warning of a “new axis” of powers that will confront “the Christian West.”
In an interview with GQ Magazine, Bannon described an axis of superpowers that the world has yet to see, saying the alliance against western nations is an evergrowing threat to the United States and its allies.
Bannon says:
BANNON: What we’re seeing today is China, Persia, and Turkey—three ancient civilizations—coming together to form a new axis. It’s confronting the Christian West and also a big part of Islam that is tied to the West. You’re starting to see this form every day like in the 1930s. You’re starting to see it crystallize more and more. [Emphasis added]
…
We’re going to have our hands full right now with China, Iran, and Turkey. Turkey’s supposed to be an ally.
Bannon told GQ that the new project he has been working on since leaving Breitbart News will take on the issue of China and the economic threat the country is to the U.S.
GQ: Are you going to make a push to advance this idea of a “new axis”? How do you plan to do that?
BANNON: Absolutely. In this new entity that I’m setting up, part of it is—weaponizing ideas maybe is too strong a term—but getting ideas out there. One is economic nationalism, one is populism, one is this world that “America first” is coming into. And certainly I’ll be arguing this, or just pointing to the facts. [Emphasis added]
The new project Bannon is working on, he tells GQ, is coming “sometime this spring or this summer” and will be a “promulgation of ideas” designed to bring likeminded groups together on the fixture of economic nationalism.
President Trump’s administration is set to follow through on its commitment to go after China for alleged currency manipulation; dumping of cheap, foreign goods on our country, and its unfair trade practices.
In a blow to the trade globalist wing of the White House, Trump is promising to impose a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a ten percent tariff on imported aluminum.
Meanwhile, as Breitbart News reported, nearly 60 percent of American voters now say that imposing tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum, as Trump wants to do, is crucial to combatting China’s economic dominance.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
