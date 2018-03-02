Bannon told GQ that the new project he has been working on since leaving Breitbart News will take on the issue of China and the economic threat the country is to the U.S.

BANNON: Absolutely. In this new entity that I’m setting up, part of it is—weaponizing ideas maybe is too strong a term—but getting ideas out there. One is economic nationalism, one is populism, one is this world that “America first” is coming into. And certainly I’ll be arguing this, or just pointing to the facts. [Emphasis added]

GQ: Are you going to make a push to advance this idea of a “new axis”? How do you plan to do that?

The new project Bannon is working on, he tells GQ, is coming “sometime this spring or this summer” and will be a “promulgation of ideas” designed to bring likeminded groups together on the fixture of economic nationalism.

President Trump’s administration is set to follow through on its commitment to go after China for alleged currency manipulation; dumping of cheap, foreign goods on our country, and its unfair trade practices.

In a blow to the trade globalist wing of the White House, Trump is promising to impose a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a ten percent tariff on imported aluminum.

Meanwhile, as Breitbart News reported, nearly 60 percent of American voters now say that imposing tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum, as Trump wants to do, is crucial to combatting China’s economic dominance.