Florida Billboard: ‘NRA is a Terrorist Organization’

A billboard in Pensacola, Florida, proclaims the “NRA is a Terrorist Organization.”

The billboard in Florida appeared just under two weeks after morning drivers spotted a billboard in Louisville, Kentucky, that said, “Kill the NRA.”

Tonight at 6: Pensacola community reacts to a billboard calling NRA “terrorist organization”. We talked to the man responsible for the billboard @weartv #C3N #Pensacola pic.twitter.com/HPO1Nl1daF — Jamarlo Phillips (@JPhillipsTV) March 2, 2018

The Pensacola billboard appears in the wake of the February 14 Florida school shooting and a PR campaign urging companies to sever ties with the NRA.

On February 24 Breitbart News reported that over 12 companies had decided to end their relationship with the NRA. Those 12 companies included First National Bank of Omaha, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Symantec, MetLife, Delta Airlines, United, and Best Western.

Delta is an Atlanta-based company and the Georgia legislature responded to Delta’s decision against the NRA by rescinding a $40 million tax cut the company was scheduled to receive.

