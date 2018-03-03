Nurse Who Treated Severely Abused Twin Toddlers Gives Them Forever Home

A Florida nurse who treated two severely abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to make them a part of her forever family.

Jess Hamm, a nurse at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, met one-year-old twin sisters Delilah and Caroline as they were admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit for non-accidental trauma injuries, Fox News reported.

“My heart was broken. I don’t want to cry. She was just so lifeless, but she still held onto my finger,” Hamm told Action News Jax.

Hamm noticed that Delilah, who suffered from several broken bones and a skull fracture, was so malnourished and weak that she could barely sit upright or hold a bottle.

“I was like ‘oh my gosh, I’m going to take her home,’” Hamm said.

When Hamm went through the Florida Department of Children and Families to begin the formal adoption process, she found out that Delilah had a twin sister named Caroline, who was also receiving treatment at the hospital.

After finding out this information, Delilah decided to adopt both girls.

“They’ve been through so much. They’re completely different kids. If you had met them when I met them you’d be amazed,” Hamm explained.

Although Hamm has always wanted to become a mother, she never thought adoption would be a real possibility until she met these two girls.

“I hope when people hear my story it opens them up to the possibilities of adopting,” Hamm said.

Families have chosen to adopt children for different reasons, no matter what age they are.

One father adopted an 18-year-old after she asked him to make her a part of his “forever family.”