Seven Dead as Storm Pummels Northeast Causing Massive Power Outages, Flooding

At least seven are dead after a storm pummeled the Northeast with wind, rain, flooding, and even snow in some regions from Friday into Saturday.

Of the reported casualties so far, all of them died after being hit by fallen trees.

Tree down on car in Brockton. Woman's 16yo son was inside. She says he's ok. More on @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/EnMyX5tNkQ — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) March 2, 2018

The casualties include a 6-year-old boy in Virginia, an 11-year-old boy from New York, a 57-year-old from Pennsylvania, a 77-year-old in Maryland, and a 25-year-old man from Connecticut.

The massive storm—also known as the “bomb cyclone” because of how the storm system combines hurricane-force winds, flooding, and snowfall—caused massive power outages throughout the region.

Spotted by @NOAASatellites' #GOES16 satellite: today's #noreaster is seen spinning off the Atlantic Northeast. This storm is slamming the East Coast with intense winds, snow, rain and hail. More: https://t.co/xEZIiarvDQ pic.twitter.com/ma6vddiSCO — NASA (@NASA) March 2, 2018

Officials say power in some areas of the northeast may not be restored for several days. An estimated 900,000 customers from Virginia to Massachusetts remain without power Saturday, officials say.

“People in these homes need to plan for a prolonged outage,” Kurt Schwartz, director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, told CNN Friday night. “This is a multi-day restoration event.”

In some areas of upstate New York, northern New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania, a heavy mix of snow and slush blanketed the area.

Some areas saw as much as ten inches of snow by Friday afternoon, with most of it wrapping up by the evening.

In Long Island and coastal areas of eastern Massachusetts, places saw up to four inches of rain.

Capt. John Dougan of the Quincy, Massachusetts Police Department said that flooding in the coastal areas was “the worst” the department had “seen in years.”

The storm caused an estimated 250 flight cancellations and many more delays at regional airports. Amtrak shut down service along its Northeast Corridor for 24 hours. Service resumed on the line at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Governors in Maryland, Virginia, and Massachusetts have declared states of emergencies.