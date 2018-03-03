White House Locked Down After Man Reportedly Shoots Himself Outside

WASHINGTON, DC – A gunshot reportedly fired near the north lawn of the White House led to reporters on lockdown inside the White House.

Video captured from the scene shows people running for safety.

Video taken by @OANN videographer immediately after shots rang out. SS has just told me situation under control. Still on lockdown for the meantime. pic.twitter.com/GRtzjoS0uy — Emerald Robinson (@EmeraldRobinson) March 3, 2018

U.S. Secret Service says the situation is under control, and initial reports are that it was a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

The extent of personal injury from the gunshot is not currently clear, nor the motivation of the shooter, or whether there were multiple shots.

UPDATE: No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

UPDATE: Medical Personnel are responding to the male victim. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018

President Trump was never in any danger, as he is at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida at the moment.

The all-clear has not been given as of the moment of the filing of this report but is expected shortly.

UPDATE: “We’re aware of the incident,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley. “The president has been briefed.”

