White House Locked Down After Man Reportedly Shoots Himself Outside

by Ken Klukowski3 Mar 2018Washington, DC0

WASHINGTON, DC – A gunshot reportedly fired near the north lawn of the White House led to reporters on lockdown inside the White House.

Video captured from the scene shows people running for safety.

U.S. Secret Service says the situation is under control, and initial reports are that it was a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The extent of personal injury from the gunshot is not currently clear, nor the motivation of the shooter, or whether there were multiple shots.

President Trump was never in any danger, as he is at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida at the moment.

The all-clear has not been given as of the moment of the filing of this report but is expected shortly.

UPDATE: “We’re aware of the incident,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley. “The president has been briefed.”

