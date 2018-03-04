Mitch McConnell Rejects Frenzied Gun Control Push: Not on Senate Agenda

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) declined to readjust the Senate schedule for a rush to gun control and will instead consider a banking bill this week.

The decision to forgo any gun control debate comes as the establishment media, gun control groups, and Democrat Senators fervently push for gun control now.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Bill Nelson (D-FL) are pushing an “assault weapons” ban targeting over 200 firearms, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is pushing the same gun control he unsuccessfully pushed after the heinous attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School.

CNN reports that the only gun control bill that appears to have broad enough support for passage in the Senate is the “Fix NICS” legislation, pushed by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and John Cornyn (R-TX).

But McConnell is not focused on taking up gun legislation at this point. He did leave the door open for considering gun bills at some point in the future.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.