PAC Founded by Former Clinton Staffer Erects Billboard, ‘NRA Is a Terrorist Organization’

A PAC founded by a former Clinton staffer erected a billboard in Pensacola, Florida, which suggests the “NRA is a Terrorist Organization.”

The Pensacola News Journal reports that Mad Dog PAC is behind the billboard and that one of Bill Clinton’s former White House staffers, Claude Taylor, “registered” that PAC in December 2017.

Tonight at 6: Pensacola community reacts to a billboard calling NRA “terrorist organization”. We talked to the man responsible for the billboard @weartv #C3N #Pensacola pic.twitter.com/HPO1Nl1daF — Jamarlo Phillips (@JPhillipsTV) March 2, 2018

During a Friday interview, Taylor suggested gun control billboards will continue to pop up between now and the 2018 midterm elections. One of the PAC’s hopes is to depict the NRA as an entity preventing “commonsense gun reform” like “background checks and assault weapons bans.”

Ironically, the Florida school gunman passed a background check to acquire his rifle. This means he is one more attacker who complied with the left’s gun controls to acquire his weapon.

These attackers did the same:

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

the Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017))

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

the UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016))

the San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

the Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

the Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)

the Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

the Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

the alleged Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)

the Muhammad Carton Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)

the Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)

the Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

the Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

the Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

the D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

the Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

the Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

the Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007), and many others.

So passing legislation to increase the frequency of point-of-sale background checks would do absolutely nothing to prevent mass public attackers.

