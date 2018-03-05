Islamic Radical Linda Sarsour Appears at DACA Amnesty Protest in DC

Islamic jihad advocate Linda Sarsour got herself into the center of the small pro-amnesty ‘DACA” protests held in Washington D.C. March 5.

Sarsour joined amnesty advocate Democrat Rep. Luis Gutierrez, several Islamic clerics, a few protestors, some bored cops, and a mob of journalists outside House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office, to demand a no-strings amnesty for at least 3 million ‘DACA’ illegals.

LIVE from @SpeakerRyan's office where Jewish and Muslim faith leaders have joined efforts to demand a #DreamActNow. https://t.co/rI5A6IXj5f — CWS #DREAMACTNOW (@CWS_global) March 5, 2018

Sarsour can be seen at 13:00.

Sarsour’s apparent endorsement of jihad — violence for Allah’s sake — in July 2017 sharply damaged her rise in the progressive movement, which had earlier embraced as a useful ally in the campaign against President Donald Trump.

She and several other Islamic advocates joined the low-drama March 5 protests in Washington D.C., which were intended to protest the accelerated expiration of DACA work-permits.

Muslim community and faith leaders are in Washington DC today to demand a clean #DreamActNOW! We are #MuslimsForDream and #HereToFight until we see justice. pic.twitter.com/BhuTaLGF9d — MPower Change (@MPower_Change) March 5, 2018

The March 5 date became irrelevant when judges declared that Trump had not properly ended the improperly created program, delaying the next step until the Supreme Court decides if the program was legally ended.

The TV-ready event outside Ryan’s office is part of a series of well-funded but minor protests in Washington by progressive-led amnesty groups.

Their campaign for a 2017 no-strings “Dream Act” amnesty was blocked by Donald Trump over the Christmas season. On February 15, Trump also blocked a bill by Amine GOP Sen. Susan Collins that would have provided a DACA amnesty for roughly 3 million illegals plus aa prioritization-amnesty for the roughly 8 million illegals working in the United States. Nearly all Democrats voted for Collins double-amnesty, which was also backed by her and seven other business-first GOP Senators.

The March 5 protests were mostly organized by the progressive-led United We Dream group. The protests include people wearing the butterfly image favored by open-border advocates, and a small group of conscripted children, but they got very little feedback via social-media networks.

TODAY: on the deadline day for the crisis that Trump created, immigrant youth around the country will rise up to say: no more political games with our lives! Follow @popdemoc @UNITEDWEDREAM @MaketheRoadNJ @MakeTheRoadPa @MaketheRoadNY and more for inspiring #DreamActNow actions! pic.twitter.com/avcl4s0PQo — Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) March 5, 2018