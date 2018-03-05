DACA Illegal Aliens Won’t Get Special ‘Prioritization’ as Deadline for Obama’s Amnesty Remains Meaningless

The nearly 800,0o0 illegal aliens who are enrolled in the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program will not receive special “prioritization” to have their status renewed, as the original March 5 deadline for the program remains meaningless.

In September 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that DACA — which shields young illegal aliens from deportation — would end on March 5. However, since then, a California judge claimed the decision to end DACA violated regulatory procedures because it quickly ended amnesty for the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens.

Since the ruling, the federal government has now had to renew DACA amnesty for illegal aliens who apply for renewal. This renewing of DACA will continue until the Supreme Court makes its decision in a few months.

While DACA illegal aliens can keep renewing their amnesty status, they will not be prioritized, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

“There is not a prioritization,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Press Secretary Tyler Houlton told Politico. “USCIS is processing applications as they are submitted.”

As DACA illegal aliens can remain in the U.S. for the time being, escaping deportation once again, the pro-mass immigration billionaire GOP megadonors the Koch brothers have started a campaign to demand the Republican-controlled Congress and President Trump sign off on an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

Spokesperson for the Koch brothers says its crucial to continue inflow of admitting more than one million mostly low-skilled legal immigrants every year: "We just need to know there’s going to be no reduction to legal immigration." https://t.co/411hsTDvUk — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 2, 2018

The Koch brothers have begun running this six-figure ad campaign for amnesty, in which DACA illegal aliens are described as “patriots” to the U.S.

“We love our country, our way of life, and we sacrifice and fight to defend it,” the ad begins, narrated by the voice of a DACA illegal alien. “We work hard, put food on the table, care for our families, and we pledge allegiance to this flag. We are patriots. We are DREAMers. We believe America’s best days are yet to come. And we want to be a part of it.” [Emphasis added]

The Koch brothers’ DACA amnesty push comes after the billionaire, avid free trade, low-wage-seeking, open borders defenders announced that they would oppose Trump’s popular pro-American immigration agenda that seeks to reduce legal immigration levels to raise the wages and quality of life of America’s working and middle class.

“We just need to know there’s going to be no reduction to legal immigration,” a spokesperson for the Koch brothers said.

The Koch brothers and their pro-mass immigration, corporatist views are deeply out-of-line with the American people, especially the country’s working and middle class, who have been hit the hardest by the importation of more than a million low-skilled legal immigrants a year.

For example, as Breitbart News reported, Republican voters — even those who did not vote for Trump’s economic nationalist agenda — said they see reducing legal immigration levels as the second biggest priority, more important than destroying the Islamic State (ISIS), repealing Obamacare, and tax reform.