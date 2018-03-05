Benjamin Netanyahu: Donald Trump Will Be ‘Remembered Throughout the Ages’ for Embassy Decision

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warmly praised President Donald Trump’s relationship with Israel, specifically his decision to recognize Jerusalem as its capital.

“Mr. President, this will be remembered by our people throughout the ages,” Netanyahu said during a meeting with the president in the Oval Office.

Netanyahu put Trump’s decision in historical context, recalling Cyrus the Great’s allowing the Jewish exiles to return to their homeland, the Lord Balfour proclamation, and President Harry Truman’s decision to recognize the state of Israel.

“Others talked about it. You did it,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu praised the relationship between the United States and Israel, noting that he had observed it for four decades.

“Under your leadership, it’s never been stronger,” he told Trump.

Trump said that construction of the new embassy was already underway and that he might visit the embassy once it was opened.

“I may. I may,” he said. “We’re going to have it built very quickly.”

He said that work on the peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians continued, but he did not have any updates to announce.

“This is the hardest deal. This is years and years of opposition and, frankly, hatred and a lot of things involved,” Trump said.