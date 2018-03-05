Nolte: How Close Is America to Outright Gun Confiscation? Very Close.

The so-called fact checkers at the far-left Washington Post are liars. Straight-up liars. Because here is what Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama actually said in favor of gun confiscation:

Barack Obama, June 2014:

Couple of decades ago, Australia had a mass shooting, similar to Columbine or Newtown. And Australia just said, well, that’s it, we’re not doing, we’re not seeing that again, and basically imposed very severe, tough gun laws, and they haven’t had a mass shooting since. Our levels of gun violence are off the charts. There’s no advanced, developed country that would put up with this.

Barack Obama, June 2015:

When Australia had a mass killing – I think it was in Tasmania – about 25 years ago, it was just so shocking the entire country said ‘well we’re going to completely change our gun laws’, and they did. And it hasn’t happened since.

Barack Obama, October 2015:

We know that other countries, in response to one mass shooting, have been able to craft laws that almost eliminate mass shootings. Friends of ours, allies of ours — Great Britain, Australia, countries like ours. So we know there are ways to prevent it.

Hillary Clinton, October 2015:

You know, Australia’s a good example, Canada’s a good example, [and] the UK’s a good example. Why? Because each of them had mass killings, Australia had a huge mass killing about 20 or 25 years ago. Canada did as well, so did the UK. In reaction, they passed much stricter gun laws. In the Australian example, as I recall, that was a buyback program. The Australian government as part of trying to clamp down on the availability of … weapons offered a good price for buying hundreds of thousands of guns and basically clamped down going forward, in terms of having more of a background check approach – more of a permitting approach.

What you have above are four crystal clear examples of a former president and an almost-president, both of them leaders of the Democrat Party, openly speaking out in favor of gun confiscation — which is precisely what both are talking about when they extol the wondrous virtues of “what Australia did.”

What happened in Australia was that the government sponsored a gun buyback in which Australians were forced to hand their guns in. That is confiscation, full stop.

Nevertheless, despite four crystal clear examples, the Washington Post fact checkers have said that it is a lie to accuse either Hillary or Obama of wanting to confiscate guns.

So how close are we to having the federal government confiscate our guns? So close that the leaders of the Democrat Party are calling for it, while their media gaslights us into believing they did not.

Oh, yes, something is afoot. And that is the least of it. Let’s start at the beginning…

In the 1980s Democrats assured Ronald Reagan that if he signed a mass amnesty for illegal immigrants, they would increase border security. They lied, and now anywhere from 10 to 30 million illegals have invaded our country — and Democrats want to make them voting citizens.

In the early 1990s, Democrats assured President George H.W. Bush that if he broke his famous “read my lips, no new taxes” pledge, they would cut spending. They lied, and Bush lost his re-election bid to Bill Clinton, who passed a ban on “assault weapons.”

In 2009, and on dozens of occasions, Obama promised us that if we backed his scheme for a government takeover of our health care, costs would plummet and no one would lose their doctors or insurance. He lied. Millions lost their insurance and doctors and costs have exploded.

Over the last fifteen years, the left assured us that if we backed same-sex marriage it would in no way personally affect us. They lied. Christian cake and floral artists are now being persecuted by the state, and the Church itself is next.

Gay marriage is the perfect analogy to what we are seeing now, which is the left — with a ton of help from the corporate media — using the Parkland, Florida, school shooting massacre as a means to stigmatize the NRA and gun owners; to turn us into social pariahs, to make it socially unacceptable to be us or to associate with us.

If you recall, though, this push to scarlet letter marriage traditionalists did not work. In fact, had the issue stayed within the democratic process, same-sex marriage would not be legal today. Despite the propaganda push, despite the phony polls to make it look as though those opposed were in the minority, in state referendums all around the union (with three exceptions), voters rejected the legalization of gay marriage. This includes California.

It is important that you never forget that same sex marriage did not and could not win through democracy, that you never forget that same sex marriage was forced upon us by a 5-4 vote — by a single vote on the Supreme Court.

And this is how our guns will be confiscated — through a demonization campaign and a single vote Supreme Court vote.

The scenario by which we are disarmed by our government, is this close to reality….

Democrat president elected. Democrat president replaces a Clarence Thomas with a Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democrat president enjoys Democrat majorities in the House and Senate. The Democrat Senate either enjoys a filibuster proof majority (this happened in 2008) or finishes what former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) began — the annihilation of the filibuster. While there are some current Democrat Senators who would oppose confiscation, over time they can be weeded out in primaries, bullied into siding with the Party (as we saw with Obamacare), or simply overwhelmed by their pro-confiscation co-partisans in the aftermath of a Democrat wave election. Both Houses of congress pass a gun confiscation bill. By a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court declares gun confiscation perfectly constitutional.

To those of you naïve enough to believe that the Bill of Rights, that the Second Amendment will save you from outright gun confiscation, I give you the District of Columbia v. Heller, where the individual right to own a handgun was barely recognized in the Supreme Court by a 5-4 decision, by a single vote.

If the District of Columbia refused its citizens any other right on the Bill of Rights, we would have seen a 9-0 or 7-2 decision. But a Second Amendment right just barely squeaked by.

This is how close we are to having our firearms confiscated.

Do not listen to the assurances from Democrats and their media. Ignore the lying fact-checkers and those scoffing at the very idea of gun confiscation and those in the ruling class ridiculing those of us trying to sound the alarm…

Just remember “My gay marriage will not affect you.”

Remember “You can keep your insurance.”

Remember that 73 percent of Democrats want to ban semi-automatic firearms (which means most handguns), and 44 percent are in favor of banning all guns.

Remember 5-4.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

This piece was updated to correct the number of states where same sex marriage passed by referendum.