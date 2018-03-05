WATCH: DACA Illegal Aliens Arrested After Shutting Down Street Outside Paul Ryan’s Wisconsin Office

Illegal aliens and open borders activists demanding immediate amnesty for the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the United States were arrested outside House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Racine, Wisconsin office after shutting down the street.
Illegal aliens and the open borders lobby are out across the U.S. on Monday demanding amnesty for the entire illegal alien population as the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was supposed to end today, but will not due to a holdup in the courts.
Groups of illegal aliens and open borders activists were arrested by the Racine Police Department after they blocked off a street outside Ryan’s Wisconsin office. Ryan has previously supported amnesty and continues to support high levels of legal immigration to keep U.S. wages low and labor cheap for the big business lobby.
No papers, no fear! Wisconsin students who have walked out of classes for the Dream Act are setting an example for us all! @SpeakerRyan #DreamActNow #HereToFight pic.twitter.com/VJ5sDa8JR2
— Voces de la Frontera #DreamActNow (@voces_milwaukee) March 5, 2018
Under a DACA amnesty, American taxpayers would be left with at least a $26 billion bill. About one in five DACA illegal aliens, after an amnesty, would end up on food stamps, while at least one in seven would go on Medicaid. Since DACA’s inception under Obama, more than 2,100 illegal aliens have been kicked off the program after it was revealed that they were either criminals or gang members.
Also, as Breitbart News reported, only four percent of DACA illegal aliens have completed a college education, making the DACA population far less likely than the native American population to finish college with a degree.
Another 25 percent of DACA illegal aliens, Breitbart News reported, are “functionally illiterate” in the English language, despite being touted by the open borders lobby as being highly-educated and highly-skilled.
Most recently, a DACA illegal alien was arrested in Rochester, New York after allegedly threatening to shoot up a nearby high school, as Breitbart News reported.
Likewise, in October 2017, a DACA illegal alien was arrested and charged with murdering a teenage girl in Greenville County, South Carolina. The illegal alien DACA recipient, Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer, allegedly shot 18-year-old Diana Martinez-Gonzalez to death in a wooded area, according to police.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
