WATCH: DACA Illegal Aliens Arrested After Shutting Down Street Outside Paul Ryan’s Wisconsin Office

Illegal aliens and open borders activists demanding immediate amnesty for the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the United States were arrested outside House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Racine, Wisconsin office after shutting down the street.

Illegal aliens and the open borders lobby are out across the U.S. on Monday demanding amnesty for the entire illegal alien population as the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was supposed to end today, but will not due to a holdup in the courts.

Groups of illegal aliens and open borders activists were arrested by the Racine Police Department after they blocked off a street outside Ryan’s Wisconsin office. Ryan has previously supported amnesty and continues to support high levels of legal immigration to keep U.S. wages low and labor cheap for the big business lobby.

No papers, no fear! Wisconsin students who have walked out of classes for the Dream Act are setting an example for us all! @SpeakerRyan #DreamActNow #HereToFight pic.twitter.com/VJ5sDa8JR2 — Voces de la Frontera #DreamActNow (@voces_milwaukee) March 5, 2018

For gun control, for the Dream Act, and to stop police violence, the youth are rising up! Students in Wisconsin have walked out to demand @SpeakerRyan pass the clean Dream Act now! #DreamActNow #HereToFight pic.twitter.com/BjVOFoOxsx — Voces de la Frontera #DreamActNow (@voces_milwaukee) March 5, 2018

Students from Milwaukee and Racine are marching to a rally outside of @SpeakerRyan's office to demand a #CleanDreamAct on the day of DACA deadline.#HereToFight pic.twitter.com/UE9tFN5RUs — MTEA (@MTEAunion) March 5, 2018

“To me young people come first /

They have the courage where we fail / And if I can but shed some light as they carry us through the gale” – Ella Baker #DreamActNow #HereToFight pic.twitter.com/8FsOd0lDHw — Voces de la Frontera #DreamActNow (@voces_milwaukee) March 5, 2018

Behold Puppet Paul Ryan — sadly, he’s infinitely more helpful to his constituents than the real @SpeakerRyan! #DreamActNOW #HereToFight pic.twitter.com/y7qnz5wY1l — Voces de la Frontera #DreamActNow (@voces_milwaukee) March 5, 2018

They’ve made it to Capitol Hill. “Paul Ryan, show your face,” Dreamers chant, passing House offices. #DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/1BSVPRcbOb — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) March 5, 2018

BREAKING! Community members are risking arrest in front of @SpeakerRyan’s offices to demand the clean Dream Act now! #DreamActNow #HereToFight pic.twitter.com/P4pFvHtwAZ — Voces de la Frontera #DreamActNow (@voces_milwaukee) March 5, 2018

Police are arresting brave leaders who are demanding @SpeakerRyan pass the clean Dream Act! #DreamActNow #HereToFight pic.twitter.com/hUxqu05AbV — Voces de la Frontera #DreamActNow (@voces_milwaukee) March 5, 2018

Racine police have arrested @repjocasta and dozens of others who blocked traffic near @SpeakerRyan’s office to demand the clean Dream Act! #DreamActNow #HereToFight pic.twitter.com/zM9Q0ZtFHF — Voces de la Frontera #DreamActNow (@voces_milwaukee) March 5, 2018

.@voces_milwaukee Christine Neumann-Ortiz was just arrested shutting doeen street outside Rep. Paul Ryan's office demanding a Dream Act.#HereToFight pic.twitter.com/ZN5BEJxQIf — Joseph Brusky (@JosephBrusky) March 5, 2018