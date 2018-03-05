WATCH: Dick Durbin Calls No Amnesty ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ While Blacks Overly Unemployed in His State

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) says that a lack of amnesty for millions of illegal aliens is a “humanitarian crisis,” while black Americans continue to be overly unemployed in his home state of Illinois.

In the Senate on Monday, Durbin said President Trump’s end to the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was a national disaster but did not mention the fact that his state’s unemployment rate for black Americans remains above the national average at nearly ten percent.

The end of DACA is a humanitarian crisis in this country created by President Trump on September 5. The lives of Dreamers hang in the balance, and it’s up to Republicans who control Congress to decide what happens next. pic.twitter.com/GlV6AlVQek — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) March 5, 2018

“This humanitarian crisis in this country, and I call it that,” Durbin said. “Was created by President Trump on September 5th.” [Emphasis added]

President Trump, in contrast to Durbin, has secured historic wage increases, job opportunities, and record-low unemployment for black Americans through his strict immigration enforcement initiative known as “Buy American, Hire American,” which has weeded many illegal aliens out of the U.S. workforce.

The black unemployment sits at 6.8 percent nationwide, the lowest ever in history since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking black unemployment in 1972.

In contrast, while Durbin pushes amnesty for illegal aliens, which would legalize more foreigners to compete for working-class jobs against black Americans, the unemployment rate for black Americans in Illinois is ten percent, well above the record-low national average.

In February, Trump’s strict immigration enforcement measures secured 600 black Americans higher wages and jobs in Chicago, as Breitbart News reported. The black Americans working at a Chicago bakery called the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to notify them of all the illegal Mexican workers working at the bakery.

Lynne Lane, a worker at the bakery, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the racial makeup of the bakery was once 90 percent Mexican and ten percent black Americans. Now, she says the bakery is made up of 90 percent black American workers.

Unlike Durbin, black Americans are some of the most supportive citizens for seriously reducing legal immigration levels, understanding that it would lead to higher wages and less job competition in the U.S. labor market.

As Breitbart News reported, when asked, “In your opinion, about how many legal immigrants should be admitted to the U.S. each year,” 48 percent of black Americans said they would like to see between one and 250,000 legal immigrants brought to the U.S. a year.

Black Americans have been disproportionately impacted by mass immigration to the U.S., researchers say, as they were replaced by Hispanics in 2004 as the largest minority group in the country.

Every year the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.