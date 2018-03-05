While DACA Illegal Aliens Demand Amnesty, Americans Demand Less Immigration

While illegal aliens, the open borders lobby, and corporate interests are out demanding amnesty for millions of illegal aliens living across the United States, American citizens have repeatedly demanded less illegal and legal immigration to the U.S.

Illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program took to the streets on Monday to proclaim that they are entitled to an amnesty that would allow them to remain permanently in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Americans in recent polling say they want less overall immigration to the country, not more. Currently, the U.S. admits more than one million legal immigrants every year, the vast majority of which are low-skilled and thus immediately begin competing for jobs against working and middle-class Americans.

In the latest Harvard-Harris poll, 60 percent of Americans said they wanted the process known as “chain migration” ended for DACA illegal aliens, preventing the group of nearly 800,000 to 3.5 million illegal aliens from being able to inundate the U.S. with their foreign relatives.

Chain migration is the process whereby newly naturalized citizens can currently bring their foreign relatives to the U.S. as legal immigrants. Chain migration has imported about 9.3 million foreign nationals to the U.S. since 2005. In that same time period, a total of 13.06 million foreign nationals have entered the U.S. through the legal immigration system, as every seven out of ten new arrivals come to the country for no other purpose than to reunify with foreign relatives.

This makes chain migration the largest driver of immigration to the U.S. — making up more than 70 percent — with every two new immigrants bringing seven foreign relatives with them.

Likewise, the Harvard-Harris poll found that an overwhelming majority of Americans support President Trump’s effort to reduce legal immigration by nearly half by ending chain migration and instead implementing a legal immigration system that is selective and chooses immigrants based on their merit, skills, and English proficiency.

A majority of 84 percent of Americans said they support a merit-based legal immigration system over the current chain migration process. Swing-voters are some of the most supportive Americans of a merit-based legal immigration system, garnering nearly 90 percent support for the plan from voters who identify as “Independent.”

Another 79 percent of Americans polled in the Harvard-Harris survey said they are opposed to open borders and that the U.S. needs “secure borders.” Seventy-one percent of black Americans and 72 percent of Hispanic Americans said they are opposed to open borders, favoring secure borders for the nation.

The most revealing component of the poll is a portion that shows widespread support among Americans for Trump’s immigration plan that would cut legal immigration levels in half in exchange for allowing only illegal aliens enrolled in DACA — about 690,000 — to stay in the U.S. The results of the immigration reduction would likely be increased wages for American workers and a tightened labor market that would give more opportunity to young Americans graduating college, black Americans, and the white working class.

The immigration reduction plan is supported by 63 percent of Americans, including nearly 60 percent support from swing voters and 57 percent of Americans who identify as liberals.

As Breitbart News reported, Republican voters now say that reducing overall immigration to the U.S. is the second-biggest priority for them, marking it as more important than tax reform, destroying ISIS, and even repealing Obamacare.

Poll of Republican Voters: Reducing Immigration More Important than Replacing Obamacare, Destroying ISIShttps://t.co/CD9WsH7zVw — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) February 22, 2018

The current big business-preferred, Washington-imposed cheap labor economic model of importing more than one million new legal immigrants every year to compete mostly for working and middle-class jobs against Americans has resulted in decades of stagnant and even decreased wages for U.S. workers:

For instance, the massive importation of low-skilled foreign nationals to the U.S. has translated to a cheap-labor economy that has aided in keeping American men’s wages stagnant for at least 44 years, as Breitbart News reported. Median earnings for American men working full-time were actually lower in 2016 than they were in 2007.

Meanwhile, the economic nationalist model has already resulted in history-making wage growth for American workers in the construction industry, the garment industry, for workers employed at small businesses, and for black Americans.

In contrast, the tight labor market economy pursued by the Trump administration via strict immigration enforcement could result in even higher wages for Americans if the system known as “E-Verify” was mandated across the country for all U.S. employers.https://t.co/Ndcyj30XGw — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) February 18, 2018