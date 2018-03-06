Donald Trump Mocks Oscars’ Record Low Ratings: ‘We Don’t Have Stars Anymore’

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering6 Mar 20180

President Donald Trump ridiculed the Oscars for the award ceremony’s historically low television ratings.

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY,” he wrote on Twitter. “Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!”

Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel repeatedly accused Trump of being a racist during the show, as stars grappled with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements seeking to end sexual harassment and discrimination in Hollywood. Kimmel, together with the presenters and performers, also spent a large part of the evening driving home social justice issues.

But many Americans tuned out the event altogether.

Ratings for ABC’s televised event of 90th annual Academy Awards plunged 20 percent from last year to a record-low 26.5 million.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.