Joe Manchin Wants Trump to Embrace Gun Control That Wouldn’t Prevent Florida School Shooting

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) wants President Trump to embrace gun control that would not have prevented the Florida school shooting had it been in place beforehand.

On March 4, Breitbart News reported that Manchin reintroduced his failed 2013 gun control bill and asked Face the Nation viewers to consider it “gun sense” rather than gun control.

The bill places new regulations on gun shows, online sales, and sales in classified ads. It also outlaws private gun sales, with an exception for family members. It was originally introduced in response to the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School but was defeated when Americans figured out the bill, if it had been law, would have done nothing to prevent the attack from occurring.

Manchin’s bill would not have prevented the February 14, 2018, Florida school shooting from occurring either.

Yet the Washington Times reports that Manchin wants Trump to use “his gun control bill as a base for how to address the issue of gun violence.”

Manchin said Tuesday, “It’s a good base bill. We’re hoping the president will take it and use it as his base bill and do something common sense.”

He did not explain why it would be “common sense” to react to the Florida school shooting by passing gun control that would not have prevented the shooting in the first place.

