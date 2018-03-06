Report: Rising Democratic Star Megan Barry to Resign as Mayor of Nashville Due to Sex Scandal

Barry admitted on January 31 that she had a two-year-long affair with her bodyguard, former Metro Nashville Police Department Sgt. Rob Forrest, as Breitbart News reported:

In 2017, Barry and Forrest took nine trips alone together outside of Tennessee, all funded by the city’s taxpayers, to Athens, Greece, San Francisco, California, and Washington, DC, among other places.

In the days subsequent to Barry’s admission of the extramarital affair, numerous damaging stories came to light, and three separate investigations — one by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), another by a special committee of the Nashville Metro City Council, and a third by the Nashville Metro City Council’s Ethical Board of Conduct — were launched.

Among the new revelations reported on after Barry admitted to the affair were the following: