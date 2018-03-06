Donald Trump Previews More White House Departures: ‘No Chaos, Only Great Energy’

President Donald Trump revealed there are still White House aides he wants to leave, but he denied that there is “chaos” at the White House.

“The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong!” he wrote. “People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection).”

Last week, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks announced her decision to leave the White House, as did Deputy Communications Director Josh Rafel. In early February, Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned after his two ex-wives accused him of domestic abuse. In December, Omarosa Manigault Newman was forced out and joined the reality show Big Brother. Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell left the White House and returned to Goldman Sachs.

Rumors continue circulating about the departure of other high-profile aids, including National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Economic Adviser Gary Cohn. Even John Kelly, White House chief of staff, was rumored to be leaving the administration after the Rob Porter scandal, but his job appears safe for now.

Currently, White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro, is sparring with Cohn over the president’s proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum, but Trump indicated that all of the uncertainty in the building was by design.

“There is no Chaos, only great Energy!” Trump wrote: