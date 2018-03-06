WATCH: Nearly 90 DACA Illegal Aliens, Open Borders Activists Arrested at Capitol Hill Protest for Amnesty

Nearly 90 open borders activists and illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program were arrested on Capitol Hill during a pro-amnesty protest.

On Monday, DACA illegal aliens and open borders activists stormed Capitol Hill, demanding an amnesty for the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living across the U.S. despite the negative impact it would have on America’s working and middle class. According to ABC News, 87 illegal aliens and activists were arrested by Capitol Police.

Nearly 70 of the 87 arrests were made outside the Capitol, while 19 individuals were arrested inside the Capitol. All of those arrested were hit with obstruction charges and almost 30 of the activists were hit with additional resisting arrest charges.

U.S. Capitol Police made about 90 arrests in connection with protests in support of Dreamers as DACA deadline passes. https://t.co/1QyZ98w3j0 pic.twitter.com/izGUR7Q6ML — ABC News (@ABC) March 6, 2018

DACA illegal aliens and open borders activists with the billionaire George Soros-funded group “United We Dream” stormed the Capitol, saying that the millions of illegal aliens in the U.S. are entitled to an amnesty.

We will not stop fighting for our community. Trump and racist politicians will not take our humanity and our joy away. We are #HereToFight! Text HereToFight to 877877 pic.twitter.com/wSY02LZTWk — United We Dream (☎️ 888-872-5316 #DreamActNow) (@UNITEDWEDREAM) March 6, 2018

Yesterday nearly 1000 people rallied in DC to demand that Congress protect #Dreamers. But we aren't done. Find a local action near you this week & show Congress that we are #HeretoFight for our families & communities. https://t.co/9tM8OC8J7k pic.twitter.com/2rWHr1KkOX — We Belong Together (@WomenBelong) March 6, 2018

With no permanent immigration fix, Dreamers marched to the U.S. Capitol to demand Congress pass legislation. More than 80 people were arrested at the rallies Monday afternoon, U.S. Capitol Police say. https://t.co/zVPG7YcR9w pic.twitter.com/3k8lANkS1M — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 5, 2018

A long line of immigrant youth are making their way down the National Mall to the Capitol calling for a #DreamActNow. pic.twitter.com/4cwWsIX8TS — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) March 5, 2018

As Breitbart News reported, DACA illegal aliens and open borders activists blocked streets outside House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office in Racine, Wisconsin on Monday, demanding an immediate amnesty for illegal aliens. Ryan has been a supporter of amnesty, taking the big business position that immigration is good for keeping U.S. wages and labor cheap.