WATCH: Nearly 90 DACA Illegal Aliens, Open Borders Activists Arrested at Capitol Hill Protest for Amnesty

Nearly 90 open borders activists and illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program were arrested on Capitol Hill during a pro-amnesty protest.
On Monday, DACA illegal aliens and open borders activists stormed Capitol Hill, demanding an amnesty for the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living across the U.S. despite the negative impact it would have on America’s working and middle class. According to ABC News, 87 illegal aliens and activists were arrested by Capitol Police.
Nearly 70 of the 87 arrests were made outside the Capitol, while 19 individuals were arrested inside the Capitol. All of those arrested were hit with obstruction charges and almost 30 of the activists were hit with additional resisting arrest charges.
U.S. Capitol Police made about 90 arrests in connection with protests in support of Dreamers as DACA deadline passes. https://t.co/1QyZ98w3j0 pic.twitter.com/izGUR7Q6ML
— ABC News (@ABC) March 6, 2018
DACA illegal aliens and open borders activists with the billionaire George Soros-funded group “United We Dream” stormed the Capitol, saying that the millions of illegal aliens in the U.S. are entitled to an amnesty.
We will not stop fighting for our community. Trump and racist politicians will not take our humanity and our joy away. We are #HereToFight!
Text HereToFight to 877877 pic.twitter.com/wSY02LZTWk
— United We Dream (☎️ 888-872-5316 #DreamActNow) (@UNITEDWEDREAM) March 6, 2018
#MuslimsForDream Activists Arrested in DC After Standing up for Dreamers: https://t.co/T7uy9aAEfA pic.twitter.com/R30i0y8OXT
— Muslim Girl (@muslimgirl) March 6, 2018
Yesterday nearly 1000 people rallied in DC to demand that Congress protect #Dreamers. But we aren't done. Find a local action near you this week & show Congress that we are #HeretoFight for our families & communities. https://t.co/9tM8OC8J7k pic.twitter.com/2rWHr1KkOX
— We Belong Together (@WomenBelong) March 6, 2018
With no permanent immigration fix, Dreamers marched to the U.S. Capitol to demand Congress pass legislation. More than 80 people were arrested at the rallies Monday afternoon, U.S. Capitol Police say. https://t.co/zVPG7YcR9w pic.twitter.com/3k8lANkS1M
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 5, 2018
Some chants I’m hearing. “Undocumented, unafraid.” Also, earlier: “Congress, act now.” #DreamActNow pic.twitter.com/JAum83tvZj
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) March 5, 2018
A long line of immigrant youth are making their way down the National Mall to the Capitol calling for a #DreamActNow. pic.twitter.com/4cwWsIX8TS
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) March 5, 2018
As Breitbart News reported, DACA illegal aliens and open borders activists blocked streets outside House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office in Racine, Wisconsin on Monday, demanding an immediate amnesty for illegal aliens. Ryan has been a supporter of amnesty, taking the big business position that immigration is good for keeping U.S. wages and labor cheap.
Under a DACA amnesty, American taxpayers would be left with at least a $26 billion bill. About one in five DACA illegal aliens, after an amnesty, would end up on food stamps, while at least one in seven would go on Medicaid. Since DACA’s inception under Obama, more than 2,100 illegal aliens have been kicked off the program after it was revealed that they were either criminals or gang members.
Also, as Breitbart News reported, only four percent of DACA illegal aliens have completed a college education, making the DACA population far less likely than the native American population to finish college with a degree.
Another 25 percent of DACA illegal aliens, Breitbart News reported, are “functionally illiterate” in the English language, despite being touted by the open borders lobby as being highly-educated and highly-skilled.
Most recently, a DACA illegal alien was arrested in Rochester, New York after allegedly threatening to shoot up a nearby high school, as Breitbart News reported.
Likewise, in October 2017, a DACA illegal alien was arrested and charged with murdering a teenage girl in Greenville County, South Carolina. The illegal alien DACA recipient, Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer, allegedly shot 18-year-old Diana Martinez-Gonzalez to death in a wooded area, according to police.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
