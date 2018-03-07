Defying Expectations, American Businesses Added 235,000 Jobs in February

The jobs market is red hot right now.

American businesses added 235,000 jobs in February, ADP and Moody’s Analytics said Wednesday. January’s private sector payroll number was revised upward to 244,000 from the initial report of 234,000.

That was far more than the 195,000 expected by economists.

“The job market is red hot and threatens to overheat,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s, said in a statement. “With government spending increases and tax cuts, growth is set to accelerate.”

The economy has added more than 200,000 jobs in seven out of the last 12 months, roughly the period in which President Trump has held office.