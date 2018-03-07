CNN Admits: U.S. Town Where Guns Are Required Has Had Only 1 Murder in 6 Years

CNN admitted in a report on March 6, 2018, that a Georgia town requiring gun ownership has only seen one murder in six years and maintains a violent crime rate of less than two percent.

CNN reports that Kennesaw, Georgia, adopted an ordinance in 1982 requiring the head of every household to “maintain a firearm.”

CNN suggested the law requiring gun ownership is not actually enforced, but it simultaneously reported that the town of Kennesaw has only witnessed one murder in the past six years. In other words, just the common knowledge that guns are in the hands of law-abiding citizens appears to restrain the actions of criminals.

Kennesaw Police Department Lt. Craig Graydon said, “It was meant to be kind of a crime deterrent.”

At the same time, Graydon noted that widespread private gun ownership is just part of the reason for the town’s violent crime rate of less than two percent. He described the requirement to own a gun as part of “the whole picture.”

But Mayor Derek Easterling (R) focused on armed law-abiding citizens, stating, “If you’re going to commit a crime in Kennesaw and you’re the criminal — are you going to take a chance that that homeowner is a law-abiding citizen?”

News of Kennesaw’s low violent crime rate and the fact that they have only seen one murder in six years come at a time when Democrats in D.C. are working their hardest to further restrict the ability to own firearms.

