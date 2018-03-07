Mexican Illegal Alien Arrested for Deadly Hit-and-Run Free to Leave Prison in Sanctuary City Denver

An illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for allegedly causing a fatal hit-and-run accident, will be free to leave prison should he pay his $25,000 bond, as the Denver Sheriff’s Department remains committed to their “sanctuary city” policy.

Illegal alien Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda, a 26-year-old from Mexico, was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash that involved his truck and a semi-truck, according to KDVR.

Following the crash, Zamarripa-Castaneda, allegedly drunk, fled the scene, according to police, as the semi-truck was engulfed in flames and the driver of the vehicle was killed.

The illegal alien was arrested for vehicular homicide and hit-and-run, which is a felony, though if he pays his $25,000 bond, he will be released back into the public, as the Denver Sheriff’s Office refuses to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

According to KDVR, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a “detainer” on Zamarripa-Castaneda, but the Denver Sheriff’s Department refuses to honor ICE detainers.

ICE detainers are used by the immigration agency to request that a local prison hold a criminal illegal alien until federal immigration agents can come to pick up and detain the illegal alien. In sanctuary cities, like Denver, however, ICE detainers are not honored and criminal illegal aliens are released back into the public.