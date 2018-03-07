New Mexico Woman Blames ‘Medical Meth’ for Failed Drug Test

A New Mexico woman who allegedly faked a prescription to hoodwink her probation officer after failing a drug test said she failed it because of “medical meth.”

Authorities arrested and charged Ginger Sharpe, 34, with additional counts of forgery and identity theft after she pleaded guilty to forgery charges in 2017, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

When Sharpe tested positive for drugs in February, she allegedly told her probation officer her doctor prescribed her methamphetamine and showed them a pill bottle with a label that read “methamphetamine 5 mg tablets.”

She told the parole officer that a doctor in Farmington prescribed her the illegal drug, but the officer did not buy her excuse, KOB 4 News reported.

Authorities said the “fuzzy lettering” on the falsified pill label led them to believe the prescription was fake.

Police say Sharpe was charged with identity theft because falsifying her doctor’s name could have caused damage to his career and personal identity.

Sharpe was released to pretrial supervision after authorities added the additional charges to her record.