Rep. Lou Barletta Collects 1,500 More Signatures Than Bob Casey

Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA) collected 1,500 more nomination signatures than Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), the man he seeks to unseat in November’s U.S. Senate election.



Congressman Barletta’s campaign announced on Wednesday that they collected 15,500 nomination signatures, which amounts to 1,500 more signatures than what Sen. Casey gathered, and far exceeded the 2,000 signature threshold required to participate in the Pennsylvania primary in May. The disparity highlights the grassroots support for Barletta and an enthusiasm gap for Sen. Casey.

“To have this much support in my first statewide campaign is truly humbling,” Barletta said. “Our campaign is working hard to take our message directly to the voters, and I’m inspired by the energy and excitement on our side.”

Barletta also collected signatures from every county in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and over 100 petitions from 38 counties. Meanwhile, Sen. Casey failed to gather signatures the following counties:

Adams

Carbon

Columbia

Fulton

Indiana

Warren

Wyoming

In February, the Republican party of Pennsylvania unanimously voted to endorse Rep. Lou Barletta for the U.S. Senate.

Several prominent politicians and conservatives have endorsed Barletta for the U.S. Senate seat to defeat Sen. Casey, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), the entire Pennsylvania Republican congressional delegation, as well as dozens of Pennsylvania state lawmakers.

A recent poll conducted by Susquehanna Polling & Research revealed that only 27 percent of Pennsylvania voters believe that Sen. Casey deserves another term in office.

Barletta told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that if he were in the Senate, he could be “the difference, just that one vote,” to repeal Obamacare, secure America’s borders, and stop illegal immigration.

President Donald Trump argued in February that Barletta will, “make a FANTASTIC Senator.”

Trump wrote, “Rep. Lou Barletta, a Great Republican from Pennsylvania who was one of my very earliest supporters, will make a FANTASTIC Senator. He is strong & smart, loves Pennsylvania & loves our Country! Voted for Tax Cuts, unlike Bob Casey, who listened to Tax Hikers Pelosi and Schumer!”