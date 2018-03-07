White House Confirms Breitbart Scoop: Trump May Provide Canada and Mexico With Tariff ‘Carve-Outs’

The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump may allow exemptions from steel and aluminum tariffs when the president signs the new trade restrictions later this week, a new position first reported by Breitbart News.

“We expect that the president will sign something by the end of the week. And there are potential carve-outs for Mexico and Canada based on national security and possibly other countries as well based on that process,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday.

Huckabee added that any exemptions would be evaluated on a case-by-case, country-by-country basis. The impact on national security would determine whether an exemption is available, she said.