Donald Trump Says Goodbye to Gary Cohn: ‘He May Be a Globalist But I Still Like Him’

President Donald Trump met with his cabinet on Thursday and said goodbye to his economic adviser Gary Cohn.

“He’s been terrific. He may be a globalist, but I still like him,” Trump said. “He’s seriously globalist, no question, but he’s also a nationalist because he loves our country.”

The president hinted that he might bring Cohn back into his administration in the future, but wished him well in the meantime.

“He’s going to go out and make another couple hundred million, and then he’s maybe going to come back,” Trump said, addressing Cohn. “I have a feeling you’ll be back.”

He signaled disappointment that he could not get Cohn on board with his proposed tariffs.

“I don’t know if I can put him in the same position,” he said, referring to Cohn’s economic role at the White House. “He’s not quite as strong on those tariffs.”

Trump said he was committed to his proposed tariffs to protect the national steel and aluminum industries, but hinted that he could be “flexible” with some countries.