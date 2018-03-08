‘Dreamers’ Say They Are Done Believing Democrats’ Empty Promises

Many illegal aliens known as “Dreamers”—people who were brought the U.S. illegally as children—say that Democrats are more interested in bashing President Trump and Republican lawmakers than crafting legislation that would enable them to earn a path to legal residency.

“They don’t walk their talk,” Cata Santiago, a 20-year-old “Dreamer” who came to the U.S. from Mexico at the age of eight told Fox News. “We’re tired of it. We’re tired of believing them when they say ‘It’s the Republicans.’ They make promises when they’re in an election, and when it’s over, they’re done and don’t do anything.”

“I’ve decided to put my faith in my community [of Dreamers] and not in the Democrats,” Santiago added.

A growing number of “Dreamers” like Santiago have protested the Democratic Party because they felt the party has not done enough to help them attain legal status after Trump’s deadline for lawmakers to reach a deal on DACA legislation expired March 5.

These “Dreamers” held a sit-in at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington, DC, Monday to protest Democrats’ inaction the day DACA—the program that protects illegal aliens brought to the country illegally at a young age—expired. They also held rallies in other parts of the country, including Detroit.

Before these “Dreamers” stormed the DNC, they stormed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s New York office in January for not passing amnesty.

These discontented “Dreamers” say they are urging their supporters to disavow the Democratic Party until they see proof that Congress will provide a solution for their undocumented status instead of paying lip-service to their concerns.

Even though “Dreamers” say the Democrats are not listening to their concerns, the Democratic Party says that it is the “only party” that can cater to their needs.

“The Democratic Party is the only party that is standing with and committed to protecting Dreamers,” DNC National Press Secretary Michael Tyler said.

“Donald Trump has rescinded DACA to pander to his base all at the expense of Dreamers,” Tyler added. “Democrats have put countless proposals on the table, and yet this president and Republican Congress refuse to take action.”