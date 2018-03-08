Nancy Pelosi on DOJ Lawsuit: Illegal Aliens ‘Make America More American’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — the potential Speaker of the House if Democrats win over Congress in the 2018 midterms — says illegal aliens “make America more American” in the wake of a Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit against California’s rogue sanctuary state status.

This week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a DOJ lawsuit against the state of California, challenging three of its sanctuary state laws that protect criminal illegal aliens from deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on DOJ investigation of Oakland Mayor @LibbySchaaf: "We are in communication with [ICE] Director Homan, and we look forward to reviewing the facts as they present them to our attorneys. But I couldn’t comment beyond that." https://t.co/JS4xjXKBld — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 7, 2018

Following the announcement of the lawsuit, Pelosi said in a statement that California will “proudly keep our doors open” to illegal aliens and those illegal aliens are the ones who “make America more American.”

The Trump Administration has dragged its attacks on California and all communities with the courage to stand up to its anti-immigrant agenda to a new low. Just last week, President Trump decided to terrorize innocent immigrant families in the Bay Area with his unjust and cruel raids. The President has now desperately decided to brazenly abuse the legal system to push his mass deportation agenda. The Trump Administration’s attacks on California are unacceptable in the federal system of government our Founders created. We have a system of checks and balances – not a system in which the executive branch can unilaterally bend states to its will. The federal government cannot force states and localities to participate in the cruel roundup of immigrant families, which spreads fear and thwarts cooperation with local law enforcement. The people of California will not be bowed by the Trump Administration’s brazen aggression and intimidation tactics. Californians will continue to proudly keep our doors open to the immigrants who make America more American. We will fight this sham lawsuit and will fight all cowardly attacks on our immigrant communities. [Emphasis added]

Due to porous borders and sanctuary policies, the state of California has more illegal aliens living in it than any other state in the country, with at least 2.5 million illegal aliens living in the region.

In an exclusive with Breitbart California Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak, Sessions said his DOJ will win the fight against California’s criminal illegal alien-protecting policies.

“We believe that we cannot accept the kind of restrictions that California placed on federal law officers, and we believe that their actions exceeded the Constitution, and we will win in the courts eventually,” Sessions said.