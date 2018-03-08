The Phil Robertson Plan for Extreme Vetting

The following post is sponsored by CRTV.

I love visitors. But I’ve got a sign on my property that says one thing loud and clear: No Thru Traffic.

You see, I decide who comes and goes. I hold the key to the gate. It’s my wall. My barrier.

Open borders? No way. Not on my property and not in my country. Like President Trump says, we need a wall.

Want to get past my gate? You’d better believe I’m vetting you. We need to know who you are, where you came from, and what you’re doing here. If you’re out to destroy our safety, our property, or our freedom, you need to turn tail and hotfoot it out of here before you see me and the business end of my AR.

Look, I love people from all over the world. But that’s what it’s come to in America. There are people who don’t love God and don’t love me.

I can’t say those things on cable TV – the liberal advertisers don’t like guns, and they sure don’t like God. But on In the Woods with Phil on CRTV, I lay it all down. Here’s a peek:

The human race is just too wicked for me to leave my gate wide open. Hey, there are a lot of left-wingers running around.

But those coastal elites build big walls around their guarded estates. (I’m looking at you, Barack Obama and Mark Zuckerberg.) And then they have the gall to treat our southern border like they treat scientific facts. “Phil, you know gender doesn’t really exist. Men can be pregnant. Women can have beards. Bert is now Bertha, and you’d better accept it.”

Well I don’t.

Facts are facts. Men are men. Women are women. And the borders of the United States of America are not a suggestion. We should know who’s coming and going at all times. And only I get to determine who comes through my gate.

Telling the truth is how I roll on In the Woods with Phil. I hope you’ll join me In the Woods.