Plurality of Americans: Prosecute Oakland Mayor Who Helped Criminal Illegal Aliens Escape Deportation

Nearly half of American likely voters say the Oakland, California mayor who helped criminal illegal aliens escape arrest and deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency should be prosecuted by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Last month, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf (D) warned illegal aliens in the Bay Area that ICE would be conducting an arrest raid for criminal illegal aliens, as Breitbart News reported. Subsequently, Schaaf helped many criminal illegal aliens with sex crime convictions, drunk driving convictions, and armed robbery convictions escape arrest and deportation.

Now, a plurality of Americans — nearly half — say Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ DOJ should prosecute the Oakland mayor for obstruction of justice by aiding criminal illegal aliens in escaping deportation.

About 47 percent of likely voters say the DOJ should prosecute Schaaf for obstruction of justice, while only 36 percent of likely voters say the DOJ should not prosecute the mayor.

A plurality of swing-voters, about 40 percent, agreed that Schaaf should be prosecuted for warning criminal illegal aliens ahead of an ICE raid.

Working and middle-class Americans are the most supportive of Schaaf being prosecuted by the DOJ, with 52 percent of likely voters earning $30,000 to $50,000 a year saying the mayor should be hit with charges. Nearly 50 percent of likely voters earning $50,000 to $100,000 a year say the same.