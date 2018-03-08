Poll: More Than 80 Percent of Americans Support Trump’s Trade Economic Nationalism

The vast majority of Americans support President Trump’s economic nationalist agenda on foreign trade, wherein the populist president is in the process of renegotiating multinational trade deals like the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

As Trump signed into law his 25 percent tariff on imported steel and 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum to protect American workers and U.S. industries, more than 80 percent of Americans say they support the president’s trade economic nationalism.

In a Harvard-Harris poll, about 83 percent of Americans said they supported Trump’s effort to level the playing field on foreign trade to reverse the decades-long pattern of multinational free trade agreements which have wiped out broad portions of the Rust Belt and middle America.

Trump’s trade economic nationalism is even more popular with Republican voters, a voting bloc that is misinterpreted as staunch proponents of endless free trade by the GOP establishment and corporate interests.

About 93 percent of Republican voters say they strongly or somewhat support Trump’s plans to renegotiate free trade to benefit American workers and to prevent multinational corporations from easily moving U.S. jobs overseas.

Free trade, like immigration, is an issue that has come at the expense of American workers. With free trade, foreign markets have been readily opened to multinational corporations, allowing them to offshore American jobs while easily exporting their products back into the U.S.

With immigration, the U.S. continues to import more than 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants every year, resulting in decades of poor job growth, stagnant wages, and increased public costs to offset the importation of millions of low-skilled foreign nationals.

The Rust Belt, which Trump swept in the 2016 presidential election, has been one of the hardest regions hit because of U.S. free trade with Mexico. In total, about 700,000 U.S. have been displaced, including:

14,500 American workers displaced in Wisconsin

43,600 American workers displaced in Michigan

2,600 American workers displaced in West Virginia

26,300 American workers displaced in Pennsylvania

34,900 American workers displaced in Ohio

34,300 American workers displaced in New York

6,500 American workers displaced in Iowa

24,400 American workers displaced in Indiana

34,700 American workers displaced in Illinois