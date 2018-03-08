Red Wave: Poll Shows Five Senate Democrats In Serious Trouble

Polls done in 10 states show very bad news for at least five Senate Democrats up for re-election in 2018, according to Axios.

In November, a total of 33 Senators are up for re-election. The good news for Republicans, is that 23 of those are Democrats. The better news for Republicans is that 10 of those 23 Democrats hail from states won by President Trump in 2016.

Axios and Survey Monkey polled all ten of those states and found that at least five Democrats are in real trouble.

Montana: Sen. Jon Tester loses to his unnamed Republican challenger 42 percent to 55 percent.

West Virginia: Sen. Joe Manchin loses to his unnamed Republican challenger 43 percent to 52 percent.

Missouri: Sen. Claire McCaskill loses to Republican challenger Josh Hawley 44 percent to 52 percent.

Indiana: Sen. Joe Donnelly loses to his unnamed Republican challenger 45 percent to 51 percent.

North Dakota: Sen. Heidi Heitkamp loses to her unnamed Republican challenger 47 percent to 49 percent.

Moreover, in all five of those states, President Trump’s job approval rating is in better shape than the Democrat’s: MT: 58 percent; WV: 65 percent; MO: 55 percent; IN: 53 percent; ND: 60 percent.

In Wisconsin and Michigan, both incumbent Democrat Senators (Tammy Baldwin and Debbie Stabenow) are below 50 percent — both at 49 percent, and just barely ahead of Trump’s job approval, which sits at 48 percent and 47 percent, respectively.

While Trump’s job approval in Ohio is at a very healthy 54 percent, incumbent Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown is polling ahead of his Republican challenger (Jim Renacci) 50 percent to 45 percent.

In Pennsylvania and Florida, both Democrat Senators enjoy leads of nine and ten percent, respectively; while Trump’s job approval holds at 46 percent.

Currently, Republicans hold a narrow majority of 51 Senators in the upper chamber and only have one or two incumbent Senators in any real danger of losing re-election.

With nearly eight months and a million more news cycles between now and Election Day, a lot can happen, but as of now that Big Blue Wave is not aimed at the U.S. Senate.

