Exclusive — Patrick Morrisey Team Fires at Rep. Evans Jenkins: ‘It Seems Jenkins Lies About Everything to Further His Political Career’

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s team blasted Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV) in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, declaring that, “It seems Jenkins lies about everything to further his political career.”

Breitbart News revealed in an exclusive report on Wednesday that Congressman Jenkins originally denied and then admitted to circulating a letter urging fellow lawmakers to support protection of an Obama-era trucking practice.

Steve Milloy, a Trump Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) transition team member, contended that the Obama-era trucking regulation “would have essentially shuttered the glider industry.”

A separate report suggests that a Volvo lobbyist allegedly wrote the letter, but Jenkins claims that the lobbyist-drafted letter is different than the one he admits to circulating.

Milloy details in a report on his blog that Congressman Jenkins circulated a letter urging fellow lawmakers to retain the EPA’s glider rule. Using meta-data gleaned from the letter’s file, Milloy argued that the rule was allegedly written by John Miceli – a registered lobbyist for Volvo.

Nachama Soloveichik, a member of the Patrick Morrisey team, chided the West Virginia congressman in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, saying:

Evan Jenkins was caught red-handed in another lie shilling for a foreign company at the behest of a donor who maxed out to his campaign in support of an Obama EPA rule that would kill jobs. It seems Jenkins lies about everything to further his political career – Planned Parenthood, rallying for Hillary, cap-and-trade, and now supporting a liberal EPA rule against the Trump administration.

Jenkins faces an uphill battle against West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the Republican primary for the West Virginia U.S. Senate race in 2018. While Jenkins has previously served as a Democrat and even supported Hillary Clinton for president in 2008, Morrisey served as one of the lead plaintiffs against the Obama-era EPA’s Clean Power Plan.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker also endorsed Morrisey for the U.S. Senate race in February. In contrast, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) backed Jenkins for the U.S. Senate race.

The Morrisey team concluded their statement, “It’s time for Evan Jenkins to come clean and return the $5,400 he received from the company that asked him to circulate the letter. What other liberal policies will Evan Jenkins support to further his political ambition?”