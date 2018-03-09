NRA Files Suit Against Gov. Rick Scott’s Gun Control

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) signed a massive gun control bill on March 9 and later that same day the NRA filed suit against Scott’s gun control.

The bill comes in response to the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and features waiting periods for long guns, firearm confiscation laws, and a ban on bump stocks – although bump stocks were not even used in the Florida shooting.

Moreover, the gun control bill raises the minimum purchase age for long gun purchases from 18-years-old to 21. And this is point on which the NRA seized and filed a federal lawsuit the same day the gun control was signed.

Marion Hammer, who was the first female president of the NRA (1995-1998), informed Breitbart News that the NRA “filed a lawsuit in federal court against the State of Florida for violating the constitutional rights of young adults between the ages of 18-21.”

She added, “The gun control provisions in this bill do not enhance school safety. They merely punish law-abiding citizens for the actions of a mentally ill murderer as well as the failure of government officials who did not do their jobs.”

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the NRA filed suit one hour after Gov. Scott signed the gun control.

