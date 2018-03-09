Nancy Pelosi Backtracks on ‘Crumbs’ Tax Reform Comment: ‘We Are Thankful Whenever Workers Get Bonuses’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) backtracked on her “crumbs” comment about tax reform, admitting that “we are thankful whenever workers get bonuses.”

Pelosi admitted in a tweet on Thursday, “Certainly we are thankful whenever workers get bonuses. But it is incredibly telling that companies by-and-large chose to give out one-time bonuses, and not long-term raises.”

Certainly we are thankful whenever workers get bonuses. But it is *incredibly* telling that companies by-and-large chose to give out one-time bonuses, and not long term raises. #GOPTaxScam — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 8, 2018

Pelosi’s backtrack is a stark contrast to comments she made in February where she called the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act “unpatriotic” at a town hall in Arizona.

“If what you’re doing is cutting the taxes at the high end and therefore not being allowed to invest in the future, you’re doing a grave disservice to our country,” the California congresswoman added.

“It’s unpatriotic,” Pelosi continued. “I wish we could have come together to do a fair tax bill, but it is about our country.”

She then suggested the Trump tax cuts were “undermining” American values.

Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairwoman and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) argued in January that the $1,000 bonuses resulting from tax reform do not amount to much help. She said, “I’m not sure that $1,000 goes very far for anyone.”

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus slammed Democrats who have chided the Republican-passed tax reform bill, saying, “Use your brains.”

Marcus said on Fox News:

They are going to do smart things. They are going to make smart moves, and that will take a period of time, just like the small businesses. This is not going to turn overnight. Corporations are not going to open 14 buildings overnight. Come on, give me a break, you’ve got to use your brains. I mean, Democrats, use your stupid brains, you don’t have any stupid brains and don’t understand what happens.

A poll released in February revealed that 51 percent of Americans approved of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, while 46 percent opposed the tax cut legislation for small businesses and middle-class families.

President Donald Trump tweeted a Fox Business video discussing the American labor market added 313,000 jobs in February, which serves as the largest one month gain since 1983.