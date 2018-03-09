Radio Calls Contradict Claims Made by Disgraced Parkland Deputy

Radio calls released to the media directly contradict the claims made by former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson that he believed the gunfire was coming from outside, and not from inside a Parkland, Florida, high school.

Peterson, who was on the scene while a mass murderer killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Feb. 14, has insisted he did not enter the building because he believed the shots were coming from outside the building.

Recordings of his own radio calls tell a completely different story.

The Miami Herald reports that “internal radio dispatches released by the sheriff’s office Thursday show Peterson immediately fixated on Building 12 and even radioed that gunfire was happening ‘inside’.”

“Do not approach the 12 or 1300 building, stay at least 500 feet away,” Peterson warned over the radio.

The murders took place in Building 12, so Peterson, an on-site school resource officer, knew exactly where the shots were coming from. Moreover, not only did he refuse to enter the building, for some unknown reason he warned other armed deputies to stay 500 feet away.

According to the Herald’s timeline, the shooter entered Building 12 at 2:21 p.m.

A minute later, at 2:22 p.m., 911 was called and the fire alarm went off.

A minute after that, at 2:23 p.m., Peterson knew exactly what was happening and where. “Be advised we have possible, could be firecrackers. I think we have shots fired, possible shots fired — 1200 building,” he said over the radio.

By this time Peterson had arrived at Building 12, where he remained outside while the rest of the massacre unfolded.

“We’re talking about the 1200 building, it’s going to be the building off Holmberg Road,” Peterson said. “Get the school locked down, gentlemen.”

Over the radio, another deputy said he heard shots by the football field, but Peterson insisted the shots were coming from inside Building 12.

“All right … We also heard it’s by, inside the 1200,” Peterson said.

The killing finally ended at 2:27 p.m., four full minutes after the armed Peterson arrived at the scene and not only refused to go inside himself, but told other armed officers to sat 500 feet away. Peterson resigned after his inaction was discovered.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High is a gun-free zone, which means that no one inside was able to defend himself or anyone else against this shooter — even as the government sat outside and gave the killer four free minutes to keep on killing.

