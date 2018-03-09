Report: Former Vice President Joe Biden Preparing Another Run for President in 2020

Joe Biden, a former U.S. senator, former vice president, and oft-times candidate for president, is once again trying to run for the White House, a report says.

Politico reports that Biden’s aides and staffers are now running scenarios for 2020 as he prepares to throw his hat into the Democrat Party primary process, according to the Hill.

Barack Obama’s former vice president is “thinking through a million unconventional options because there is an acknowledgment that this could be an unconventional campaign,” an inside source said.

The insider claims Biden has been upset with President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Looking at the environment, it’s hard for someone who’s spent his life in public service to say, ‘I don’t think I can play any role in fixing this,'” the source said.

Biden has also reportedly met with major Democrat donor Robert Wolf about the prospects of raising funds for a 2020 run.

Biden first ran for president in 1988, but he bowed out early after a series of plagiarism charges — not only in his campaign speeches, but when he was in law school — derailed his campaign.

Biden has floated himself as a candidate for president or actually started a campaign in nearly every presidential election since 1988. But he launched a second serious bid in 2008, facing down then-Sen. Barack Obama. He bowed out early when he was not able to win enough primary voters to knock Obama out of the race. Biden garnered only one percent in the Iowa caucuses in 2008, and in all his attempts to run for the White House, he has never come close to winning the Democrat primaries.

