Republican Jewish Coalition Demands Democrats Linked to Anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan Resign

The Republican Jewish Coalition has added its voice to critics of a growing number of Democrats with ties to Louis Farrakhan, the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader who says Jews are “his enemy” and called for a race war against white people.

On March 6, the Republican Jewish Coalition called for the resignation of seven members of the Congressional Black Caucus for their ties to and support of Farrakhan. Fox News reported:

The coalition’s director, Matt Brooks, told Fox News the Democratic leaders with ties to Farrakhan have been quick to denounce President Donald Trump and the GOP for remarks or actions that they view as bigoted, but overlook blatant racism and anti-Semitism when it comes to Farrakhan.

The long-time Chicago-based agitator recently came back to the forefront after saying in a February 25 speech, “Jews are my enemy.” He also said the FBI is the worst agency for black people in U.S. history because “the Jews have control over those areas of government.”

Farrakhan’s incendiary comments spurred Republicans to condemn the Nation of Islam leader and has come to dog many members of the Democrat Party for their ties to him.

“There’s clearly a double standard,” Brooks, the coalition’s director, said. “Not only do you get the progressive left wing and more centrist Democrats who aren’t shy about criticizing President Trump or branding the Republican Party as white nationalists or neo-Nazis, but when it comes to condemning Louis Farrakhan, they’re silent.”

The Democrat targets include Reps. Keith Ellison of Minnesota, Maxine Waters of California, Danny Davis of Illinois, Al Green of Texas, Barbara Lee of California, Andre Carson of Indiana, and Gregory Meeks of New York.

Rep. Davis, for instance, was recently asked about his decades of support for the anti-Semitic Farrakhan, but Davis waved off any concerns, saying that people need to get over the “Jewish question.”

Rep. Ellison has also been dogged by his close ties to Farrakhan. One of the few Muslim members of the House of Representatives and the co-chair of the Democrat National Committee, Ellison worked closely with the Nation of Islam before he ran for Congress. More recently, it was revealed that Ellison attended a secret dinner with Farrakhan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in 2013.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.