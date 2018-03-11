17 Crosses Hung from Gun Show Billboard in Kentucky

Seventeen crosses were seen hanging off a gun show billboard in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday.

The crosses are intended to represent the 17 fatalities in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attack. The Courier Journal reported that the crosses were white and each was emblazoned with the name of one of the shooting victims.

The billboard was located on I-65, and the company that owns it said they would remove the crosses in a matter of hours.

On February 20, Breitbart News reported that a “Kill the NRA” billboard showed up in the same area, along I-65 in Louisville.

The Courier Journal reported that the “Kill the NRA” billboard was tagged with “Resist 45.” It was one of several that appeared in Louisville and leveled some degree of criticism toward President Donald Trump. One billboard urged viewers to “Grab life by the pussy.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the crosses on the gun show billboard.

