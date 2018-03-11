A Florida high school teacher turned violent and began repeatedly punching another woman in the face because she dared wear very short pants to a little league ball game, police say.

Clay County police arrested Terry Lee Coursey, 37, after an argument turned physical. According to police, Coursey began punching a woman because she thought her “short shorts” were inappropriate to wear at a kids baseball game, NewsJax4 reported.

The incident allegedly occurred on February 23 at 7 p.m. during a Little League baseball practice at the Orange Park Athletic Association baseball fields located in Orange Park, Florida, a near southwest suburb of Jacksonville.

A police report also noted that the victim had visible bruises and contusions on her face, forearms, and a cut on her right wrist. She also had abrasions on her shoulder, elbow, and chest.

Coursey, a teacher at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs, pleaded not guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of simple battery, court records revealed.

According to First Coast News, Coursey was suspended by her school district pending the outcome of the case.

Coursey will next face an arraignment hearing on March 12.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.