Maxine Waters: Stormy Daniels Will Be Trump’s Downfall if Mueller Does Not ‘Get’ Him

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) told MSNBC on Sunday morning that she suspects President Trump’s downfall would come from his alleged relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels if special counsel Robert Mueller does not sink his presidency first.

“But this business about Stormy is not going to go away,” she told MSNBC. “If for some reason Mueller does not get him, Stormy will. So we know that this is going to go on.”

Waters echoed HBO’s Real Time host Bill Mahr, who argued Friday on his show that Trump’s alleged dealings with the adult film star could bring him down.

Trump is accused of having an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, over a decade ago. Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, claimed that he paid the porn actress $130,000 of his own money before the 2016 election after she claimed that she had an affair with Trump.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a press briefing Wednesday that the president denied the allegations against him.

Waters, who is one of Trump’s fiercest critics, accused Trump of being a “con man” who attacks women.

“It seems that he’s identifying and picking up more and more women that he’s attacking. This is not only typical of him, this is what this con man does. He diverts attention from himself by attacking others,” she said.

The California Democrat also personally attacked the president for being a “racist” when she appeared on BET in February to give her response to Trump’s State of the Union address.