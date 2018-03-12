A group of U.S. scientists has had to be rescued by helicopter from Antarctica after being trapped by encroaching ice.

Good Morning America reports:

A group of American scientists was rescued from an island off Antarctica’s coast after ice prevented a U.S. Antarctic Program research vessel from reaching them. The four U.S. scientists and a support staff member conducting research on Antarctica’s Joinville Island were airlifted by helicopter Sunday from an icebreaker ship dispatched by Argentina, said the National Science Foundation, which funds and manages the Antarctic program.

You’ll, of course, never guess what the scientists were doing there.

No, wait…

The research party, which was studying ancient climate, was led by Alex Simms of the University of California, Santa Barbara, according to the foundation. An employee of the foundation’s U.S.-based support contractor accompanied the group, the foundation said.

Say what? Climate scientists researching global warming being caught out by unseasonal cold?

This is happening so often that it almost makes you wonder whether the climate is trying to tell us something…