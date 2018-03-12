Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly close to wrapping up the obstruction of justice part of his inquiry, but contemplating putting it aside until other parts are completed.

Bloomberg’s Chris Strohm and Shannon Pettypiece reported Monday that the investigation into whether President Trump obstructed justice is “close to completion,” but that he may “set it aside” while finishing other parts of his probe, such as whether there was any collusion and who hacked the Democratic National Committee.

“Current and former U.S. officials” told Bloomberg said Mueller may calculate that if he tries to bring charges regarding obstruction, that witnesses may become less cooperative in other parts of the probe, or that the president may move to shut it down altogether.

The White House has said repeatedly there are no plans to shut down the Mueller probe. On Sunday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah reiterated that on ABC News’ “This Week,” although he added the qualifier “right now.”

“There’s no intention whatsoever to fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel, right now. We’ve been fully cooperative. We respect their process. We’re hoping it will come to a conclusion in the near future,” he told ABC News’ Jon Karl.

The unnamed current and former U.S. officials told Bloomberg that even if Mueller clears Trump of obstruction, he may opt to keep quiet, since the president’s allies could build pressure for the entire thing to be shut down.

Bloomberg reports the obstruction portion of the probe could be completed after several remaining interviews, including with President Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr.

According to Bloomberg, Mueller has already interviewed those who could weigh in on a possible obstruction of justice case, including former FBI Director James Comey, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers.

Mueller is reportedly focused on three main episodes in regards to obstruction of justice: Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey in May 2017; the drafting of a statement about the purpose of a June 2016 meeting between Don Jr. and a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower; and Trump’s alleged consideration of firing Mueller last June.