Tunisian Native in U.S. Illegally Faces Gun, Criminal Confinement Charges in Indianapolis

A Tunisian native in the United States illegally faces firearm and criminal charges stemming from two separate incidents in Indianapolis.

The Tunisian, a current citizen of Saudi Arabia, is identified as 22-year-old Ahmed Alaklouk.

The Indy Star reports that the first incident occurred January 20, 2018, when security noticed a rifle and multiple handguns allegedly sitting in Alaklouk’s car at the Hyatt Regency downtown. Indianapolis police were called and when they arrived to investigate, Alaklouk showed up and allegedly agreed to move the weapons to where they would be “out of sight.”

However, hours later security checked Alaklouk’s car and could see the rifle was “near the passenger seat.” This gave rise to concern because Alaklouk’s room overlooked an area in which 3,500 were scheduled to gather for a Women’s March.

Security and Indianapolis police decided to remove Alaklouk and two others from the hotel that morning. Detectives then picked up the case, watching Aleklouk closely at his Indianapolis tire shop. A week after being removed from the hotel Alaklouk allegedly pulled a gun on a female customer in his shop and moved his truck in behind her vehicle to prevent her from leaving.

The confrontation arose after the woman complained that Alaklouk sold her a tire that would not hold air.

Unknown to Alaklouk, U.S. Homeland Security began reviewing his immigration status after the January 20 incident and ascertained that he was in the country illegally. His illegal status bars him from firearm possession under federal law.

In addition to the federal violations, Fox 59 reports Alaklouk is charged with “with two felony counts of criminal confinement, two felony counts of intimidation, one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor battery” in Marion County.

