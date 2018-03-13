CNN’s Chris Cillizza Surprised to Learn Congress Must Pass Law to Raise Gun Buying Age

CNN’s Chris Cillizza expressed surprise that Congress must pass a law raising minimum gun buying age before the president can sign it.

His observation on Monday came one day after the push to raise the minimum age for rifle purchases was omitted from what the Associated Press described as President Trump’s “plan in response to school shootings.”

Cillizza tweeted:

So Sarah Sanders is laying the blame for not raising age limit on gun purchases on the idea there isn't enough support for it in Congress — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 12, 2018

The legislative branch crafts legislation, debates it, then passes or defeats it. Once a piece of legislation is passed, it goes to the President’s desk where it can be signed or vetoed.

Legislation does not originate in the executive branch.

