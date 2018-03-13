John McEntee, President Donald Trump’s personal assistant, has exited the White House and returned to the Trump 2020 campaign operation.

McEntee was escorted out of the White House on Tuesday, according to the Wall Street Journal, as part of a “unspecified security issue.”

The Trump campaign also announced on Tuesday that McEntee would rejoin the team as a senior advisor for operations.

McEntee was an early Trump assistant in the presidential campaign. A star high school quarterback, he worked at Fox News as part of their social media team before quitting to volunteer with the Trump campaign. He was soon hired to a full-time position.

After the eleciton, McEntee remained close to the president in the White House as his body man.

He made headlines during Trump’s May visit to Saudi Arabia as the “man in red tie.”